Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 81.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,720,000 after buying an additional 2,150,354 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 226.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 110.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

Amphenol stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

