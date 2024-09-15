Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NYSE GPC opened at $137.35 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

