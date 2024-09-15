Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

ICE stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

