Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Interfor Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.51. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$15.35 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.03.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$771.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$774.00 million. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

