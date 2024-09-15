International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

IBM opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.83 and its 200-day moving average is $183.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $216.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.