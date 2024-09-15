Internet Computer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64.38 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.10 billion and approximately $64.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.71 or 0.00014460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00041612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,800,315 coins and its circulating supply is 470,318,804 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

