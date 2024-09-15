Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Down 0%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $489.58 and last traded at $493.78. 198,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,501,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.80. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.