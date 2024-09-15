Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 350,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 183,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.76 on Friday. 84,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

