Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

