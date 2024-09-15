Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $23.71 during midday trading on Friday. 63,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,447. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

