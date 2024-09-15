Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Position Trimmed by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,078 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,344,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY opened at $21.37 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

