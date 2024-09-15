Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

