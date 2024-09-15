Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.