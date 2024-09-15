Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.73 and last traded at $101.44. 182,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82.

