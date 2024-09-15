Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.