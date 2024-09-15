Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,944,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of Investview stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 2,069,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Investview has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

