Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,944,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Stock Performance
Shares of Investview stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 2,069,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Investview has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Investview
