IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $429.31 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $429.31 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

