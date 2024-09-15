iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $565.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $552.88 and a 200 day moving average of $535.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

