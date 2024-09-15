iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Position Raised by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.