iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 501,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 243,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

