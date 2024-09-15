iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDX. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,214.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,136,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBDX stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

