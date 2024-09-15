iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 116,887 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,836,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 225,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. 1,735,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,180. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

