iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

