iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

