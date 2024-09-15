iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,458,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 651,020 shares.The stock last traded at $24.12 and had previously closed at $23.91.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

