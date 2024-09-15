iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 180,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
