iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 180,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.