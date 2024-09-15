iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,087,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,027,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

