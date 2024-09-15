iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $18.37.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 445.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.32% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.