iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,969,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.70% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $417,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

