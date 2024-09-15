iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.42

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

