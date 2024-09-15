iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 94,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $216.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

