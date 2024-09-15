iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $270.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.47. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.