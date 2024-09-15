iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $388,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.