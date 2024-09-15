iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

