iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,861,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,539 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $177,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

