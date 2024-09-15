J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,470 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

XMMO opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $121.49.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.