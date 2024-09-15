J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,153 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.