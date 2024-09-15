J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $94.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

