J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 215,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

