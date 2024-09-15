J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $22.99.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

