J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 941 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $164.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $153.93. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

