J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,686,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

