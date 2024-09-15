J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 8,473 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $68.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

