Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Decreased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Jabil stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

