Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $69.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.35.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JACK
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Jack in the Box stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $861.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack in the Box
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.