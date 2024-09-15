Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Raised to $66.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

