Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.00

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $153,013.74 and approximately $24.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,620.35 or 0.99983993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.