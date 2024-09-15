Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $153,035.26 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $153,035.26 and $24.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,334.19 or 1.00063732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013411 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

