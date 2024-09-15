Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

