Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 3,500 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$18,550.00.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total transaction of C$26,327.95.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$17,362.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$28,488.75.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

TSE JAG opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.479646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

